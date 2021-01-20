8 recent large gatherings in Singapore that breached Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - The recent spike in Covid-19 cases has led to the formation of two new local clusters in Singapore.

The authorities are concerned about a potential resurgence of coronavirus cases, following a recent spate of large gatherings at which safe distancing rules were flouted.

Appropriate action will be taken against these groups for violating the Covid-19 measures following the investigations.

Here's a look at some of these incidents.

Nature reserves hike and party



One incident involved 26 hikers who had attempted to go off-trail illegally in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



When: November 2020

Incident: The Ministry of Sustainability and Environment (MSE) said two groups were being investigated for alleged violations of Covid-19 safety measures.

One group of 26 hikers tried to go off-trail illegally at the Central Catchment Nature Reserves. The other, a group of 20, gathered at Labrador Nature Reserve for a birthday celebration.

Action taken: Investigations are ongoing.

RWS party to celebrate a woman's pregnancy



Videos uploaded on Instagram showed the women, who allegedly held a party at a hotel at RWS, play-fighting with pillows and clothes on the beds. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



When: Nov 15, 2020

Incident: Videos of a group of at least seven people allegedly at a party in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) hotel on Nov 15 to celebrate the pregnancy of one of the women were uploaded on social media.

Some of them had posted several videos showing themselves play-fighting on beds. One of the women in the videos has around 57,000 followers on Instagram.

Action taken: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is investigating.

Bookings at two RWS hotels suspended



STB enforcement officers found at least 15 people gathering in a villa at Beach Villas (left) and Equarius Hotel did not prevent a gathering of 16 people in one of its rooms. PHOTOS: BEACH VILLAS/FACEBOOK, SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



When: Oct 10 and Nov 17, 2020

Incidents: STB enforcement officers found at least 15 people gathering in a villa at Beach Villas when only four guests were registered with the hotel.

Officers also found that Equarius Hotel did not prevent a gathering of 16 people in one of its rooms.

Both hotels did not ensure their guests had checked in via SafeEntry, nor conducted temperature screening.

Action taken: Both hotels were barred from accepting bookings for 30 days, until Jan 20. Investigations are ongoing.

Intermingling, no masks at Ah Boys To Men actor's wedding



(From left) Director Jack Neo, the bride Lizy Teo, the groom Maxi Lim, emcee Justin Misson and DJ Jerald Justin Ko at the wedding reception. PHOTO: POWER98JK/INSTAGRAM



When: Dec 20, 2020

Incident: Guests at actor Maxi Lim's wedding were seen intermingling without masks at his wedding reception in videos and photos posted on social media.

Guests included fellow cast members Joshua Tan and Noah Yap, influencer Nicole Choo and master of ceremonies Justin Misson.

Action taken: STB is investigating.

Group photo-taking on Royal Caribbean cruise



In the photos, members of the group are unmasked and standing less than 1m apart from one another. PHOTO: VALLEYSEOW/INSTAGRAM



When: Dec 20, 2020

Incident: More than 10 people gathered for group photos on Dec 20 and 21 while on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The photos were posted on some of the group members' public Instagram accounts, showing them unmasked and standing less than 1m apart from each other.

Action taken: Royal Carribean and STB are investigating.

Karaoke outlet suspended after 51 caught in Christmas Day drinking session



51 patrons were found crowding and consuming alcohol in the MZS Family Karaoke, on Dec 25, 2020. PHOTO: SINGAPORE TOURISM BOARD



When: Dec 25, 2020

Incident: MZS Family Karaoke, a karaoke outlet in Orchard Road, had 51 people on its premises at midnight on Christmas Day.

It had been operating as a food and beverage outlet and had served alcoholic drinks past 10.30pm, which is not allowed.

Action taken: STB ordered the outlet to suspend operations for 20 days, and the police and STB are investigating the outlet and the 51 patrons for suspected non-compliance of safe distancing measures.

Lazarus Island yacht party



The video posted on Facebook shows a group of 10 people in close proximity on board a yacht. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM BU HUI YAN/FACEBOOOK



When: Dec 26, 2020

Incident: Photos and videos of a gathering of 10 people on a yacht near Lazarus Island were shared on social media on Dec 26. Members of the group were seen dancing without masks.

Action taken: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is investigating.

Pasir Ris resort barred



A joint operation by STB and the police last Friday found that 19 people had gathered in two adjoining units at the resort. PHOTO: CHERRYLOFT RESORTS/FACEBOOK



When: Jan 17, 2021

Incident: A joint operation by STB and the police found 19 people had gathered in two adjoining units at Cherryloft Resorts and Hotels in Pasir Ris.

Cherryloft also failed to conduct entry screening and ensure its guests checked in via SafeEntry for contact tracing.

Action taken: All 19 were fined $300 each for breaching the maximum group size of eight people allowed under Singapore's Phase 3 restrictions.

Cherryloft was also fined $1,000 and ordered by STB to suspend bookings for a month.