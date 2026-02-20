A-level exam results to be released on Feb 27

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Students who sat the A-level examinations in 2025 will receive their results from their schools on Feb 27 at 2.30pm .

Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Feb 20 .

The results will also be released online via SEAB’s candidates portal at seab.gov.sg from 3.15pm on Feb 27 to 11pm on March 13 . Students can access this portal using their Singpass account.

International students will receive their system-generated username via e-mail from Feb 25 .

School candidates can also appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results. Proxies will be required to produce the relevant documents for verification.

Those who are unable to appoint a proxy can reach out to their schools for help.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can access their results via the candidates portal from 3.15pm on Feb 27. Those without a Singpass account can log in to the portal using the account they created during examination registration.

Students who wish to apply for admission to autonomous universities (AUs) should submit their applications online via the universities’ websites. The process does not require a hard copy of the A-level certificate.

Information on each AU’s admission requirements can be found on its website, and students should contact the universities directly if they need further assistance.

Students seeking guidance on their next steps may refer to the following websites:

MOE’s CourseFinder ( moe.gov.sg/coursefinder )

MySkillsFuture Student Portal ( go.gov.sg/mysfpreu )

They may also approach their teachers or Education and Career Guidance (ECG) counsellors in schools, or book a counselling appointment at the ECG Centre @ MOE via go.gov.sg/moe-ecg-centre

The centre will offer online or phone counselling services from Feb 23 to March 19 , operating from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays .