A Joy to behold at reopened Floral Fantasy

Visitors to Gardens by the Bay can now look forward to enjoying its Floral Fantasy attraction that is reopening today.

The draw will feature Joy, a 5m-tall sculpture made of dried and preserved flowers, which will be unveiled for the first time.

A giant woodland troll, a fairy and a bird - crafted by local puppeteer Frankie Malachi - will stand guard over it.

Hanging baskets filled with fuchsias from Japan will be on display, along with flowers and plants grown by horticulturists at Gardens by the Bay's own nurseries, including orchids, pelargoniums, petunias, tillandsias and bromeliads.

The attraction will also explore opportunities to collaborate with aspiring artists and display their floral-themed works.

Since July, Gardens by the Bay has reopened its ticketed attractions in phases, in compliance with Covid-19 measures.

The decision to reopen Floral Fantasy came after few community cases of Covid-19 transmission were reported recently, to provide residents here - who are unable to travel overseas due to the pandemic - with options for the upcoming festive season.

The $100 digital SingapoRediscovers Vouchers issued by the Singapore Tourism Board can be used for the Floral Fantasy attraction, as well as the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest from next month.

Gardens by the Bay will also reopen the Supertree Observatory from Dec 1. It was previously available only for venue bookings.

However, the 4D multimedia ride Flight of the Dragonfly at Floral Fantasy will remain closed.

Floral Fantasy will open from 10am to 7pm on weekdays and 10am to 8pm on weekends and public holidays. Tickets for local residents are $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets for non-residents cost $15 for adults and $9 for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets must be pre-purchased online from the Gardens by the Bay's website or smartphone app.

More information is available at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg