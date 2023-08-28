‘A good engineer likes to be challenged’: Mentor’s tough assignments sharpen skills of next generation

On any given day, Mr Chua Khim Mong would pose a hypothetical engineering problem in a group chat, challenging his team of technical officers and technicians to solve it. Mr Chua also leads weekly learning sessions and routinely assigns reading lists. No, Mr Chua is not a teacher – the 57-year-old is a senior principal engineer at SP Group.

While his day job is to make sure Singapore’s national grid runs efficiently and seamlessly, he is also known as a no-nonsense mentor with close to 40 years of experience in the field.

Mr Chung Der Chyuan, a principal engineer with SP Group and one of Mr Chua’s mentees, says that he has benefitted from the mentorship programme. “Mr Chua is very approachable and straightforward. He will explain his view and then let me figure out the details while keeping a watchful eye,” he shares.

Today, both mentor and mentee collaborate to share their knowledge with colleagues, such as writing articles as part of a technical experts forum.

Unseen heroes who pre-empt problems

Mr Chua and his team are known as protection engineers and play an essential part in keeping Singapore’s lights on. Thanks to their work of monitoring and troubleshooting over 12,000 substations and 28,000 kilometres of electricity cables located across the island, Singapore’s ubiquitous power grid is world-leading in its reliability.

While SP Group has monitoring equipment and technology that automatically adjust and reroute power across the grid to address anomalies, engineers remain crucial in fine-tuning systems and analysing faults.

“With more than 50,000 protective relays, we look out for problems that can occur when there are firmware or hardware revisions in the relay equipment,” explains Mr Chua.

Maintaining such a complex yet well-functioning national grid is no small feat, requiring depth and breadth in engineering knowledge and skills. To ensure such know-how, accumulated through decades of experience, is preserved and passed down to the younger engineers, SP Group has implemented the Technical Expert Scheme, which is an in-house mentorship programme designed to ensure the continuity of in-depth industry knowledge.

A “living manual” with 40 years of experience

Mr Chua first joined the Public Utilities Board, the precursor to SP Group, nearly four decades ago when he was 19 years old. Starting out as an assistant technician, he helped engineers who were more senior than him carry out relay testing and maintenance. Having risen through the ranks from a technician to a senior engineer, Mr Chua is well-placed to mentor his junior team members, guiding them through difficult situations they may face in the course of their work.

“When I was a junior technician, our manager assigned a senior engineer to share with me and explain protection systems: the characteristics of a good protection system and how to set up relays. The presentation really changed my understanding of electrical engineering.”