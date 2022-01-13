A future without carparks at home: URA sets out possibilities for a driverless vehicle city

SINGAPORE - Some 50 years from now, there may no longer be carparks in every building.

After a person alights at his destination, his car would travel on its own to an out-of-the-way storage hub, where it can accurately park itself just centimetres from another driverless car, thus saving space.

There, a self-dispensing ice-cream truck might move autonomously around in a food truck market served only by autonomous vehicles (AVs). There might even be a driverless car-racing track for children to while away their time.

Welcome to Singapore's future, as envisioned by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented at an exhibition that opened on Thursday (Jan 13) at the URA centre in Tanjong Pagar.

The exhibition, which is free and runs till March 29, showcases URA's preparations for an AV future that some studies say could arrive within the next 10 to 15 years.

The anticipated AV boom is an opportunity to reimagine how people live and work, a process that is already ongoing with new trends like work-from-home arrangements, said the agency.

And these new trends must go hand in hand with the way Singapore is designed, it added.

"AV is still a very nascent and emerging technology, but we think it will have a big impact. It depends on when the technology itself will be ready and public acceptance," said URA's group director of research and development Chiu Wen Tung.

The most optimistic industry players are predicting AV technology to be ready for widespread adoption in 10 years' time, while others are more cautious, citing as long as 50 years.

In the meantime, researchers are still struggling with how to program AVs so that they can predict human behaviour and overtake vehicles or change lanes safely.

Mr Chiu said: "We cannot be certain how the future is like, especially if it's so far into the future. But many of the trials so far give a clue of the potential possibilities of deployment of this technology in Singapore."

The technology has many possible applications. AVs have been deployed at Singapore Armed Forces camps, Sentosa, university campuses and Jurong Island, ferrying students, workers and tourists, and sweeping roads.