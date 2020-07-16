A daily staple, key source of knowledge for many generations

Whether read leisurely over a cup of kopi or flipped through on the MRT, The Straits Times has been the staple for in-depth coverage of news, entertainment and just about everything else about Singapore, as well as foreign developments, for generations of Singaporeans.

To commemorate its 175th anniversary, The Straits Times asked about 30 readers and industry leaders to share their views on its role in Singapore and their expectations for the newspaper in the future.

Several wrote in, reflecting on how it has been an integral part of everyday life.

For Mr Nigel Tan, 58, his earliest memories of the paper were of his father browsing through it each morning. "Being a schoolteacher, he felt that he had to educate his students on the importance of general knowledge, and one of the best ways was by reading the newspaper," said Mr Tan, who is semi-retired.

Over the years, reading the paper has become his primary source of information on world events and local happenings.

The paper was also a regular fixture in Mr Morgan Yeo's household.

"From reading about the latest news, to cutting out key articles for English lessons and fighting with my brothers to have the first go at the cartoons section... It encouraged me to be curious about the world around me, especially in a time without the Internet," said the 32-year-old, who is director of woodworking firm Roger&Sons.

For Mr Sui Wei San, 41, an ST reader for more than 30 years, the paper has served as a lifelong companion. "When I was young, the Life section was my favourite owing to the TV listings and comics... As I entered the workforce, I became more aware of world news and happenings."

The paper also has a special place for those in business, sports and the arts.

Creative Technology founder and chief executive Sim Wong Hoo said he has "been reading The Straits Times every day for 50 years, despite the rise of new media everywhere now".

OCBC Bank group CEO Samuel Tsien drew comparisons between the bank and the paper, highlighting how both had "seen Singapore through the highs and the lows" and expanded their coverage "beyond Singapore to the region".

Former national sprinter C. Kunalan commended ST's sports news reporting and hopes it will continue to be the "daily wake-up drug" of many Singaporeans.

"Having been an ST reader from the 1950s, reading about sports and sports achievements... and then being featured myself from the mid-1960s till the present, I see how ST has fulfilled one of its many roles of conveying sports news, inspiring past, present and future sportsmen," said the 77-year-old.

The Necessary Stage founder Alvin Tan felt the arts scene also owed something to the newspaper.

"Sure, the relationship between journalists covering the arts beat and the arts community is filled with ups and downs... Yet, through it all, in the broadest of the human mind, we were all working towards growing the arts in Singapore."

The paper has adapted from print to tablet, and Mr Edward Yee, 25, a Rhodes Scholar and former Nanyang Technological University valedictorian, believes it remains just as important, if not more so, in the digital age.

"Looking ahead, I see a rapidly changing news landscape and the rise of fake news, democratised reporting and new online medium... I believe The Straits Times could be a bastion of critical, truthful and insightful reporting, helping Singaporeans navigate the years to come," said Mr Yee.

Mr Yeo said the paper should continue to engage younger readers.

"With our lives becoming increasingly entwined with social media, I look forward to seeing The Straits Times continue to reach out to the younger generation on this platform," he added.