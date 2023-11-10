A couple’s quest to get their stillborn babies’ names on record in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Just months into her pregnancy, Ms Mandy Too and her husband Aidan Hoy had already known what they would name their twins.

Big sister would be Abigail, and little sister, Lara.

The two names had emerged as the favourites of the couple, who had been compiling a list of names since they found out in the second trimester that they were expecting girls.

“When we had ultrasounds, they were always referring to Twin A and Twin B, and because Abigail starts with A, we kind of always knew twin A would be Abigail,” said Ms Too.

“Abigail was more active, always moving around and hiding, and Lara was always very compliant and straightforward to measure. So we jokingly called Abigail the troublemaker.”

Abigail means a father’s joy, and Lara means protector. They were beautiful names, said Ms Too, and it was an easy choice.

Then, at 32 weeks old, the twins stopped moving in their mother’s womb, just two days after the regular scans and checks at the obstetrician’s clinic.

It turned out their hearts had stopped beating, and Abigail and Lara were stillborn on Aug 26, 2021.

As they were reeling from the heartbreaking loss, Ms Too and Mr Hoy had to handle the logistics of registering the stillbirths.

That is when they realised that instead of a birth certificate, they would get a notification of a stillbirth, which did not have a field for parents to fill in their dead child’s name

“They asked for mother’s name, father’s name, time of death and birth, babies weight, birth order and everything - just not the babies’ names,” said Ms Too, recalling the difficult time.

“Even though they were not born alive, I carried them for 32 weeks, and I gave birth to them, and we held them, and we saw them, and they were fully perfect babies. To not be given that acknowledgement was really difficult.”

So the couple welcomes the recently proposed changes to existing law to allow parents to register the name of their stillborn child, under a new Bill introduced in Parliament on Tuesday.

The fact that people had referred to her babies by their names had helped in her grieving process, and she feels some bereaved parents will benefit from the change in the law.

But Ms Too also said that not all parents may want to name their stillborn children, and so it should not be compulsory.