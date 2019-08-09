A colourful riot of feathers and symphony of bird song

Every step taken on the overhead bridge approaching Block 154 Serangoon North Avenue 1 is a step closer to an orchestra of chirps, twitters and squawks that rises over the din of traffic humming beneath.

It is the entrancing sound of parrots - lovebirds, conures, caiques, cockatoos and macaws - with feathers in all hues of the rainbow.

Ask nicely and some of the birds may even speak to you.

A corner area near a bird shop attracts bird owners every Sunday.

They bring their feathered pets and place them on perches under the sun while they socialise with like-minded enthusiasts.

Teacher Amerlia Ong, who lives nearby, bought her first parrot at a shop there four years ago after visiting every day during her lunch break.

"One of the Eclectus parrots caught my eye. I went home to think about it and the next day, I came to buy it and I have been a bird lover ever since," she says.

Ms Ong, 51, now has nine parrots and is one of the regulars there on Sundays.

"The people here are very friendly. We share our experiences of rearing the birds and which avian vet to go to if a bird falls sick."

The owners of the many parrots on display often introduce their birds to curious passers-by, as well as children.

Petshop owner Chua Kah Soon, 56, says: "Most residents here, whether they are bird lovers or animal lovers, know this place. During the weekends, they spend their time here with their pets and family, and also make new friends.

"They don't just gather here but also at the songbird corner nearby."

The songbird corner is a stone's throw away, next to a coffee shop where residents gather in the morning to chitchat.

A bird-singing competition is held in the area every couple of months for birds like the thrush, shama, merbak jambul and mata puteh, attracting bird owners from across Singapore.

The area also has many stores selling small animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs, rabbits and chinchillas, as well as aquarium fish and pet supplies. It also has veterinary clinics and pet-grooming shops.

"You can't find this anywhere else in Singapore," says Mr Chua.