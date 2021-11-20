A Christmas light-up to usher in spirit of giving

The Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade area will dazzle this holiday season with a row of 30 specially designed Christmas trees, lit up to spread festive cheer and usher in the spirit of giving.

The annual event, called ChariTrees, has raised $315,000 this year for the School of the Arts (Sota) Endowment Fund, Samaritans of Singapore and #Engage Initiative, a programme by arts and culture organisation TRCL for vulnerable children.

The Sota fund provides bursaries and financial assistance to students, while Samaritans of Singapore carries out intervention and suicide prevention services.

President Halimah Yacob officiated the light-up yesterday and met a co-designer of the trees - Choi Minjoo, 13, a visual arts student at Sota.

Sota principal Mary Seah said yesterday that the fund "enables us to make arts education accessible to more young aspiring artists".

"Minjoo's design represents hope and light for our youth, to continue pursuing their dreams, even when the future may seem uncertain."

The public can view the trees at the promenade area until Dec 26.