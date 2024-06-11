A chance to connect with Gen Zs: Singapore employers turning to TikTok as recruitment tool

As Gen Zers have started to enter the workforce, adding TikTok to their recruitment strategy is a smart way for employers to reach a younger audience, said human resource and marketing professionals.

The younger generation is not well exposed to traditional media such as print media and television channels and are more attracted to short and entertaining videos, said Mr Mark Chong, director of recruiment firm Point of Entry.

The format of short videos also allows companies to showcase their culture and build their brand by featuring staff through trends or interviews, said Mr Joel Toh, general manager of The Supreme HR Advisory.

He added that TikTok edges out other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube because videos are more likely to go viral organically.

“Companies active on TikTok are often perceived as more trendy and liberal, which can attract more job applicants,” said Mr Toh.

He also noted that more companies have been turning to the platform to search for employees, led by government agencies and ministries who explain their work and policies.

Engaging videos are effective for companies across all industries, but are particularly beneficial for non-office industries such as shipyards or factories as they can help to dispel perceptions of poor and dull working environments, he added.

“People increasingly view TikTok not just as an entertainment platform but as an information centre where they can find information, food reviews, and even shop,” he said.

But despite its wider reach, TikTok might not be effective in finding candidates for high or mid-management level positions, said Mr Chong. “At that career stage, they won’t be using TikTok to find jobs.”

Even as they seek to engage Gen Zers, companies also need to take precautions on the internet as online content is scrutinised closely and firms should practise sensitivity when making posts to avoid a backlash from netizens and tarnishing their image.

“Companies should exercise caution with content that may touch on sensitive topics such as race, gender, and religion, while also avoiding stereotypes when it comes to hiring,” said Ms Glenda Tang, managing director of social media agency Two Sleepy Heads Creative Studio.

She added: “Authenticity is important as it helps to establish trust, and video is a good platform for this. TikTok shouldn’t be the only method for job ads, but it can be a good accompanying platform.”