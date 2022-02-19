A blueprint for a fairer and more inclusive Singapore

In an essay on justice, the philosopher John Rawls described equal opportunity thus: "Those who are at the same level of talent and ability, and have the same willingness to use them, should have the same prospects of success regardless of their initial place in the social system."

Today, this ideal has been corroded in many countries around the world. The perceived absence of equality of opportunity - and an erosion of people's sense of mutual obligation and trust - lies at the heart of deep public disaffection in such places.