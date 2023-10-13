$9m fund to help residents in north-east with rising costs

SINGAPORE - A $9 million fund has been created to help residents living in north-east Singapore cope with cost of living concerns over the next three years.

Announcing the fund on Thursday, North East District Mayor Desmond Choo said the Community Development Council (CDC) will enhance its help for school-going children, alongside its existing financial and social assistance schemes.

The fund will also support new initiatives to address the evolving needs of residents, the CDC said at its council appointment and district meeting.

Initiatives that will be set up in 2024 include those that promote physical and mental well-being, and internships and mentorships targeted at less privileged residents, said Mr Choo.

At the event, Mr Choo said North East CDC has helped 20 per cent more lower-income families within its 21 divisions after it raised the eligibility threshold for its schemes from a monthly per capita income of $800 to $1,000 in July.

North East CDC serves over 970,000 residents who live in Aljunied, Hougang, Pasir Ris-Punggol, Punggol West, Sengkang and Tampines.

The CDC’s schemes include North East Growth Fund, which provides vouchers for milk and diapers; School Transport Assistance and Relief Scheme (Stars), which offers financial aid for student transport; and the Dedicated North East Ambulance Service, which provides subsidised ambulance services for low-income residents.

The Stars @ North East scheme was also expanded this year to support students from primary to tertiary levels, said Mr Choo.

In total, over $5 million was disbursed to 11,680 beneficiaries and their families in the last three years, he added. North East CDC also engaged more than 212,000 residents through its 41 programmes.

On Thursday, the CDC signed memorandums of understanding with five partners who will collectively provide $5 million in help to beneficiaries of its programmes.

The agreements with Koh Kock Leong Enterprise, SingHealth Polyclinics, TOP International, Thakral Corporation, and Zhi Zhen Tan Dao Xue Hui (Singapore) include monetary donations, matching grants, and in-kind assistance.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower, and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, who was at the event, said CDCs’ extensive networks that span the public and private sectors enable them to marshal resources to meet local needs, but more importantly to connect communities.

“Through this connection, we can address the evolving needs of our communities and respond to the rising cost of living,” he said. “Increasing the per capita income is one way we have responded to these challenges, ensuring that no one in our society is left behind.”