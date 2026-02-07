99 arrested in islandwide anti-drug raids, over $38k worth of drugs seized
SINGAPORE – Over $38,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide anti-drug operation from Feb 2 to 6.
A total of about 210g of cannabis, 146g of heroin, 80g of Ice, 7g of ketamine, 100 Tapentadol tablets, 11 Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of New Psychoactive Substances, a lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp, a bottle of methadone, numerous vape-related products including 75 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized, together with cash amounting to $7,075.35.
The CNB also arrested 99 suspected drug offenders.
The operation covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling and Sembawang.
On Feb 3, a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after the CNB raided a residential unit in Tengah.
During the raid, officers had to make a forced entry as the Singaporean duo refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access to the room. A small amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized.
In a follow-up operation, the CNB raided a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang on Feb 4 and arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences.
A total of about 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the man’s bedroom.
On Feb 5, CNB officers launched a series of operations in Marsiling. They arrested a 63-year-old man for suspected drug abuse and a 65-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences at their respective homes at Marsiling Lane. Both men are Singaporean.
Searches were conducted at both premises, and a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized from the 65-year-old man’s flat.
At concurrent follow-up operations on Feb 5 at Marsiling Road, a 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug abuse at one unit. Two other Singaporean men, aged 60 and 69, were arrested at another unit for suspected drug trafficking offences and suspected drug abuse respectively.
About 15g of heroin, 12g of Ice, drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $6,626.60 were seized at the second unit.
Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.