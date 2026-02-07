99 arrested in islandwide anti-drug raids, over $38k worth of drugs seized

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A suspected drug offender arrested during the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) islandwide raids from Feb 2 to 6.

SINGAPORE – Over $38,000 worth of drugs were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in an islandwide anti-drug operation from Feb 2 to 6 .

A total of about 210g of cannabis, 146g of heroin, 80g of Ice, 7g of ketamine, 100 Tapentadol tablets, 11 Ecstasy tablets, a small amount of New Psychoactive Substances, a lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp, a bottle of methadone, numerous vape-related products including 75 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate were seized, together with cash amounting to $7,075.35 .

The CNB also arrested 99 suspected drug offenders.

The operation covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Marine Parade, Marsiling and Sembawang .

On Feb 3 , a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences after the CNB raided a residential unit in Tengah .

During the raid, officers had to make a forced entry as the Singaporean duo refused to comply with lawful orders to grant officers access to the room. A small amount of Ice and drug paraphernalia were seized.

In a follow-up operation, the CNB raided a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang on Feb 4 and arrested a 26-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences.

A total of about 123g of cannabis, 6g of ketamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the man’s bedroom.

On Feb 5 , CNB officers launched a series of operations in Marsiling . They arrested a 63-year-old man for suspected drug abuse and a 65-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences at their respective homes at Marsiling Lane . Both men are Singaporean .

Searches were conducted at both premises, and a small amount of heroin and drug paraphernalia were seized from the 65-year-old man’s flat.

At concurrent follow-up operations on Feb 5 at Marsiling Road , a 52-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug abuse at one unit. Two other Singaporean men, aged 60 and 69 , were arrested at another unit for suspected drug trafficking offences and suspected drug abuse respectively .

About 15g of heroin, 12g of Ice, drug paraphernalia and cash amounting to $6,626.60 were seized at the second unit .

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.