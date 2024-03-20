970 animals born at Mandai Wildlife Group parks in 2023, highest number in a decade

This is the highest number of babies that Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo have collectively produced since 2013.
Mar 20, 2024
Mar 20, 2024, 10:40 AM

SINGAPORE - The four main wildlife parks in Singapore celebrated 970 births and hatchlings across 128 species in 2023.

This is the highest number of babies that Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo have collectively produced since 2013, Mandai Wildlife Group said on March 20.

Among the new additions, 29 species are listed as threatened under the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

These include the red ruffed lemur, douc langur, Celebes crested macaque and Roti snake-necked turtle.

Of the 128 species that celebrated new arrivals in 2023, 19 are part of internationally managed breeding programmes, such as the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s Ex-Situ Programme, said Mandai.

Dr Cheng Wen-Haur, who is the deputy chief executive officer of the Group, said it is the team’s privilege to watch the young animals grow and to be part of conservation efforts for the species under their care.

“Every new addition to our wildlife family is special, as each birth and hatching contributes towards nurturing healthy, sustainable populations of species under human care,” added Dr Cheng, who is also the chief life sciences officer.

