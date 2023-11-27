97% of incidents on escalators due to people using them improperly: BCA

SINGAPORE – The vast majority of safety incidents that occurred on escalators in the first 10 months of 2023 happened because people were not using them properly, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Nov 27.

People struggling with large, heavy items such as prams, luggage bags and shopping trolleys were the top cause of these incidents, accounting for some 17 per cent, BCA said in a statement. More than half the people involved in these incidents were aged 55 or older.

A total of 632 escalator incidents were reported from January to October 2023, and 97 per cent, or 616 cases, were due to user behaviour, said BCA.

Other top causes for incidents include moving on the escalator or not holding the handrail (16 per cent), physical health conditions such as riding the escalator while feeling dizzy (12 per cent), not paying attention such as using mobile phones on the escalator (11 per cent), and shoes or body parts getting trapped, particularly among young children (9 per cent).

Less than 3 per cent of incidents were due to mechanical faults, such as the handrail stopping while the escalator is in operation, said BCA.

BCA said the data underscored the need for more targeted initiatives to raise awareness about using escalators safely. It pointed out that there are more than 7,000 escalators in Singapore.

“Given the high rate of incidents linked to user behaviour, we urge everyone to be more aware and careful while using escalators. We will continue to work closely with the community and our industry partners to raise safety awareness, in particular among the elderly and parents of young children,” said BCA group director for electrical and mechanical engineering Teo Orh Hai.

The agency urged people with heavy items, or those who have limited mobility or are feeling unwell, to use the lifts instead.

Parents should also supervise and accompany their young children on the escalator, it added.

BCA said it is working with Frasers Property Singapore to pilot the use of removable magnetic bollards at escalator landings to discourage people from getting on with bulky items. These can be removed in case of emergencies.

It is also working with Frasers and escalator manufacturer Schindler on a workshop in December that will teach children how to use escalators safely. The workshop will be held on Dec 2 at Century Square mall in Tampines.