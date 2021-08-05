96 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 38 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 96 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported late on Thursday afternoon (Aug 5).

Of these, 38 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 20 linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 38 were new unlinked cases, up from 30 on Wednesday.

Two of the locally transmitted cases are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also two imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

As at Thursday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 65,508.

MOH will give more details on Thursday night.