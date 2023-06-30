950,000 HDB households to receive GST Voucher rebates in July

SINGAPORE - About 950,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) U-Save and service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates in July, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Eligible households in financial year 2023 will receive double their regular U-Save. This amounts to about eight to 10 months’ worth of utilities bills for the average household living in one- or two-room HDB flats, and about four to six months’ worth of utilities bills for the average household living in three- or four-room HDB flats.

Eligible households will also receive their quarterly GSTV and S&CC rebates to offset between half and one month of their S&CC payable to their respective town councils in July 2023.

The total U-Save and S&CC rebates given out in this financial year amounts to about $720 million.

These rebates will be credited directly into these households’ S&CC accounts managed by their respective town councils. Households do not need to take any action to benefit from these schemes.

Residents can check or inquire about their eligibility for GSTV and S&CC rebate by logging into My HDBPage via HDB InfoWEB with their Singpass.

The Government launched the GSTV scheme in 2012.

Since the 2022 financial year, the S&CC rebate has become a component of the scheme.