95,000 receive financial help through Covid-19 Support Grant

Around 95,000 Singaporeans and permanent residents have received financial help through the Covid-19 Support Grant (CSG), including 22,000 people who successfully applied for a second tranche.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli provided the update in a Facebook post yesterday.

The minister did not state the total amount disbursed, but it was reported in October that about $148 million has been distributed through the CSG to more than 83,000 people.

In his post, Mr Masagos said that those who are eligible, and in need of help, can still apply for the CSG till 6pm tomorrow.

They can submit their application via go.gov.sg/CSG with their SingPass and supporting documents.

Mr Masagos noted the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic on some Singaporeans as the country enters phase three of its reopening.

He said the new Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) will provide some cushion from other financial support schemes drawing to a close by the end of this year, such as the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme and CSG.

The CRG supports lower-to middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents who have lost their jobs, have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave, or have suffered significant income loss, and have less financial means and family support.

Said Mr Masagos: "The Covid-19 Support Grant and CRG are part of a suite of government measures to help Singaporeans sail through this storm, and I am heartened that many individuals, groups and organisations have also stepped up to help their fellow citizens through a variety of assistance schemes.

"Let us all remain united and help one another as we emerge from this crisis together as one nation."

The CRG provides up to $700 a month for three months.

It is for people who are unemployed - either on account of retrenchment or because their contracts have been terminated - or those who have been placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least three consecutive months.

Other groups will get up to $500 a month for three months under the same grant.

These are employees who are facing salary losses of at least 50 per cent on average for at least three consecutive months; and self-employed people facing an average loss in net trade income (NTI) of at least 50 per cent over a period of at least three consecutive months, compared with their average monthly NTI last year or this year.

More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply for the grant are available at go.gov.sg/CRG

Applications open on Jan 18.