95% of SUTD fresh graduates found jobs last year, similar to 2020 level

SINGAPORE - About 95 per cent of fresh graduates from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) got a job within six months of sitting their final exams, similar to 2020 levels.

In 2020, the figure was 95.9 per cent.

The number of those who found full-time permanent employment in 2021 also saw improvement - about 91 per cent got such jobs, up 10 per cent from 2020, according to the latest SUTD graduate employment survey.

The university said on Thursday (April 7) that about 44 per cent of its graduates in full-time jobs also received two or more job offers.

Fresh SUTD graduates' starting salaries also rose by 10 per cent compared to 2020.

The median gross monthly salary among graduates in full-time permanent jobs climbed from $4,100 in 2020 to $4,500 last year.

As for the mean gross monthly salary, this stands at $4,730 in 2021, an 8 per cent increase from $4,369 in 2020.

SUTD president Chong Tow Chong said the results were heartening.

He said: "This reflects employers' strong recognition of the qualities of our graduates, who are adaptable team players who know how to self-learn and apply design to ask the right questions to develop the right solutions."

Established in 2009, SUTD focuses on engineering, innovation and design.

The SUTD survey was conducted in February, and involved 341 of the 416 fresh graduates last year.

Separately, about 64 out of 82 SUTD graduates in the Architecture and Sustainable Design programme who graduated in 2018 also took part in the follow-up survey in 2021.

Most of these students went on to pursue a Master of Architecture at SUTD and took part in the survey after completing their practical training. About 97 per cent of those who took part in the follow-up survey were employed.

Mr Suhas Sahu, 24, who graduated from SUTD in August last year with a degree in engineering, specialising in computer science and design, was offered his first job in July - a month before he officially graduated. He started his job hunt in April last year.

He said: "Even April is not early enough because most of the time, data consulting companies' jobs windows open the year before... For technology jobs, you would have to prepare for coding interviews. It was initially challenging."

Mr Sahu started in September last year as a data engineer at Accenture, the global professional services company that made him his first job offer.