95 arrested in islandwide operation by Central Narcotics Bureau

SINGAPORE - Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested 95 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation that was carried out from last Saturday (July 7) to Friday.

During the operation, 47g of Ice, 19g of heroin, 17g of cannabis, 8g of ketamine, 101 Erimin-5 tablets and 34 Ecstasy tablets were seized, CNB said on Friday.

The operation, supported by the Singapore Police Force, covered areas such as Bukit Merah, Clementi, Eunos, MacPherson, Punggol, Toa Payoh, Tuas and Woodlands.

One of the suspects was arrested near Paya Lebar Square on Tuesday afternoon.

CNB officers found a small amount of Ice on the 46-year-old Singaporean man, and proceeded to raid his home, near Punggol Central.

They recovered about 20g of Ice, 5g of ketamine, 28 Ecstasy tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate), a digital weighing scale and various drug-smoking apparatus.

Another suspect, a Singaporean woman, was arrested on Monday morning near Circuit Road.

Investigations found that the 36-year-old, who has nine children, is in the early stages of pregnancy and had relapsed into abusing Ice while pregnant.

Her nine children were left in the care of either her mother or her former spouse.

Arrangements have been made with the Ministry of Social and Family Development to ensure that the children are taken care of, CNB said.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested people are ongoing.