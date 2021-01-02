940,000 HDB households to receive final GST rebate payout in January

SINGAPORE - About 940,000 eligible households living in Housing Board flats will be receiving rebates on their utility bills this month through the goods and services tax (GST) voucher U-Save scheme.

The scheme provides lower- and middle-income HDB households with quarterly rebates to offset their utility bills.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (Jan 2) said larger families will receive 2½ times the regular amount of rebates.

About 155,000 households, with five or more members living together, will receive this higher rebate.

In a Facebook post, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who is also Finance Minister, said: "I hope the higher payouts can better defray household expenses and will bring some cheer to families as we look forward to a new year."

The value of the vouchers is pegged to the type of HDB homes, with $100 given to one- and two-room flats, $90 to three-room flats, $80 to four-room flats and $70 and $60 given to five-room and executive or multi-generational flats respectively.

The value of the rebates, which began as a permanent scheme in 2012, was doubled this year as part of the Government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic's economic fallout.

The additional U-Save rebates for larger families were first announced by Mr Heng last February as part of the Covid-19 Care and Support Package.

MOF said the total rebates are equivalent to about six to eight months of utility bills for one- and two-room HDB households.

This is the final round of distribution for this financial year, with earlier payouts in April, July and October last year.

The Government is disbursing $630 million through the GST voucher U-Save scheme to support households, said the ministry.

"Overall, the Government has committed $5.9 billion in total for household transfers in financial year 2020, benefiting over 2.8 million Singapore residents," it added.

The rebates will directly offset each household's utility bill.