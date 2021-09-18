934 new locally transmitted cases; new cluster at shipyard

There were 934 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily number since April 23 last year.

There were 838 new cases in the community and 96 cases among dormitory residents, as well as one imported case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This brings yesterday's total tally to 935 cases.

Of the new local cases, 241 are seniors above 60 years old.

A new Covid-19 cluster with 26 cases emerged at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, where the cases include 23 members of staff.

MOH said there are currently 813 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, down from 837 the day before.

There were also 90 people in need of oxygen supplementation, and 14 in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This was an increase from 77 patients who needed oxygen and 12 in the ICU the day before.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 82 are seniors above 60 years.

The cases requiring oxygen in Singapore have increased more than threefold in a week, from 25 cases on Sept 10.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 75,783.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei now has a total of 17 infections after three cases were added to the cluster.

The Blue Stars Dormitory in Upper Jurong Road cluster grew to 71 cases after adding 17 new cases.

Avery Lodge dormitory also saw four new cases yesterday, bringing the cluster to 95.

Another eight cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, taking the total there to 256 cases.

The clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Punggol saw eight new cases in all. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 437.

