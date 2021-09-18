934 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, highest since April last year

SINGAPORE - There were 934 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Friday (Sept 17), the highest daily number since April last year.

There were 838 new cases in the community and one imported one, as well as 96 cases among dormitory residents, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the new local cases, 241 are seniors above 60 years old.

This brings Friday's total tally to 935 cases.

A new Covid-19 cluster with 26 cases emerged at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, where the cases include 23 members of staff.

There are currently 813 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, down from 837 the day before.

There were also 90 people in need of oxygen supplementation, and 14 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 82 are seniors above 60 years.

The cases requiring oxygen in Singapore have seen more than a threefold increase in a week, from 25 cases on Sept 10.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 75,783.

Orange Valley Nursing Home in Simei now has a total of 17 infections after three cases were added to the cluster.

The Blue Stars Dormitory in Upper Jurong Road cluster is at 71 now after adding 17 new cases.

Avery Lodge dormitory also recorded four new cases today, totalling the cluster to 95.

Another eight cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, bringing its total to 256 cases.

The clusters linked to staff at three bus interchanges in Toa Payoh, Tampines and Punggol saw eight new cases. The total number of cases at these interchanges now stands at 437.

