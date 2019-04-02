930,000 HDB households to get GST Vouchers to offset utility bills in April

SINGAPORE - About 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will each receive a GST Voucher to offset part of their utility bills in April.

The Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday (April 2) that these households will receive a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to $100 this quarter, depending on the type of their HDB flat.

Those living in one- and two-room HDB flats will receive $100, while those in three-room flats will get $90.

Families living in four-room flats will receive $80, those in five-room flats, $70, and those in executive or multi-generation flats, $60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this GST Voucher.

This is the second time this year that the U-Save rebate, which is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme, has been disbursed.

The rebate is meant to help HDB households offset part of their utility bills, and thus, lower their overall household expenses.

Eligible households can expect to receive a total annual rebate of between $240 and $400.

The ministry said on Tuesday that the U-Save rebate has enabled households in one- and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to three to four months of their utility bills, on average, in a year.

Those living in three- and four-room flats will be given support equivalent to one to two months of their utility bills, it added.

The rebate is expected to cost the Government about $300 million this year.

For more information on U-Save, the public can call SP Group on 6671-7117 or e-mail customersupport@spgroup.com.sg

For details on the GST Voucher, go to www.gstvoucher.gov.sg