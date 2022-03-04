93 suspected drug offenders nabbed in islandwide operation, drugs worth $78,000 seized

SINGAPORE - Police nabbed 93 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide bust over five days, seizing drugs with a street value of $78,000.

Officers seized drugs that included about 1,059g of heroin, 19g of "Ice", 13 "Ecstasy" tablets and two bottles of morphine.

The operation was held from Feb 27 to March 4, covering areas including Bedok, Tampines and Toa Payoh, said the Central Narcotics Bureau in a news release on Friday (March 4).

A father and daughter pair, aged 71 and 49, were among eight suspected drug offenders arrested in a raid near Clementi Ave 3 on Feb 28.

Six of the suspects were Singaporean men aged between 49 and 71, while the two women were a 49-year-old Singaporean and a 53-year-old foreign national.

Officers forcefully entered the residential unit as the registered occupant, a 52-year-old man, had refused to open the door.

About 2g of heroin, 0.5g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

On Feb 27, two Singaporean men aged 40 and 51, were arrested in a residential unit near Circuit Road for suspected drug offences.

The 51-year-old man put up a violent struggle when officers tried to arrest him, and force was used to subdue him.

A knife was also later recovered from the 40-year-old man.

Officers seized about 3g of heroin and 2g of "Ice" from the older man,and later seized another 946g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia when he was escorted to another unit in the same block.

Superintendent of Police Mohd Hamzah Yusop, Director of Enforcement Division Sector 1, said: "Our officers have worked hard during the week-long operation, and we will continue to launch timely and co-ordinated operations to keep our community safe and drug-free."

Investigations for all the arrested suspects are ongoing.