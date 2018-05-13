$92,800 raised for charity during Singapore Community Games

SINGAPORE - A total of $92,800 was raised for charity, as part of the sixth edition of the Singapore Community Games, an annual multi-sport competition organised by the People's Association.

The donations were from 27 corporate sponsors - including main contributors Pokka, StarHub, Unearthed Productions and Singapore Pools - and will go to 15 voluntary welfare organisations (VWOs), such as Care Corner, Boys' Town, Autism Resource Centre and Shine Children And Youth Services.

This is the first time the corporate community is raising funds for the less privileged through its participation in the Singapore Community Games, said the People's Association (PA).

Representatives from the companies also played alongside children and youth from the VWOs in bowling and football matches.

On Sunday (May 13), Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Environment and Water Resources Minister and Tampines GRC MP, visited the Our Tampines Hub, where the finals for the badminton, sepak takraw and table tennis events were held.

The Singapore Community Games, which has seven different sports, attracted more than 8,000 participants this year. The other sports are basketball, bowling, football and ekiden, which is a long-distance running relay race.

While the games, which kicked off on March 11, ended on Sunday, the PA is organising a sequel, with three sports - floorball, netball and tennis.

The first round of competition for floorball started on Sunday.

The dates of the remaining rounds and games, which will be completed by the end of the year, will be announced later.

The nationwide Singapore Community Games aims to foster stronger community bonding among residents of all ages and races and across different estates.