924 Home Team officers recognised during MHA's National Day Awards

SINGAPORE - A total of 924 officers from the Home Team were recognised at the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) National Day Awards on Thursday (Feb 24).

The annual event, which was held virtually again this year, commends deserving officers for their contributions and commitment.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam delivered a speech during the ceremony that touched on the challenges faced by the team in keeping Singapore safe.

He said that aside from dealing with the challenges brought about by Covid-19, officers have also had to work hard to keep the public's trust.

"I have spoken in the past about how a minority try and delegitimise our agencies, try and undermine trust in the Home Team, and how we deal with it," he said.

"So far, we have dealt with it successfully."

He noted that in MHA's latest public perception survey in 2021, the Home Team was trusted by more than nine in 10 respondents to fulfil the mission of keeping Singapore safe and secure.

"They said they trust Home Team officers to do their duties fairly, professionally, and with integrity," said the minister. "The Home Team has worked hard to earn this trust."

In his speech, he also told the officers that they have to constantly look to improve, transform and innovate, holding themselves to high standards of integrity and operational and service excellence.

He added that strong leadership at the top is vital.

"Strong leadership at the top and good officers throughout the organisation, that is why the Home Team is where it is today."

The awardees will receive medals from across five categories.

Of the 924 awardees, 632 will be presented with the Long Service Medal for completing 25 years of continuous service in the Government or any statutory authority.

Another 11 will be given the Long Service Medal (Police/Civil Defence). The award is given to HomeTeam NSmen, volunteer special constabulary officers and Civil Defence Auxiliary Unit volunteers who have completed at least 25 years of continuous service.

The Efficiency Medal will be given to 216 officers for making significant contributions and showing consistent diligence and dedication in their work.

The Commendation Medal will be given to 33 officers for their outstanding performance, competency, efficiency and commitment.

The remaining 32 awardees received the Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (PPA) gold, silver and bronze medals, also known as the Public Administration Medals. These are given to those who have made special contributions of national significance over and above what is expected in their duties.

The PPA medals were presented to recipients at the National Day Awards Investiture organised by the Istana in November last year.

The other medals will be presented to the awardees by their respective departments in a decentralised approach in view of the Covid-19 situation.