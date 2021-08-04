92 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 30 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 92 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported late on Wednesday (Aug 4) afternoon.

Of the infections, 54 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another eight linked cases were not quarantined when detected.

The remaining 30 were new unlinked cases, down from 31 on Tuesday.

One of the locally transmitted cases is a senior aged above 70 who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

One was detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other two tested positive for the virus during SHN or isolation.

As at Wednesday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stands at 65,410.

Of the 100 active local clusters reported on Tuesday, 83 were linked to individual cases ranging between three and 77 infections. The rest were clusters associated with locations including Changi General Hospital and Punggol Primary School.

On Tuesday, the cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port remained the largest open cluster at 1,097 cases.

MOH will give more details on Wednesday night.