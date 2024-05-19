90-year-old among 113 people under probe for alleged involvement in illegal horse betting

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating 113 people for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities.

The 103 men and 10 women, aged between 47 and 90, were rounded up after a series of islandwide operations conducted between April 27 and May 11, said the police on May 19.

In the operations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions carried out raids at multiple locations such as Tampines, Yishun and Jurong West.

Cash amounting to more than $60,000, mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia were seized.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 113 people are believed to have been involved in roles such as illegal bookmakers, runners and punters.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, face a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found to be involved in conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed up to seven years.

If found to be conducting the operation as an agent, one can be fined up to $200,000 and face a jail term of up to five years.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling,” said the police, adding that tough enforcement action will be taken against parties involved.

To seek help from the National Council on Problem Gambling, call its hotline on 1800-6-668-668.