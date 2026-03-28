9 people report gastroenteritis symptoms on Disney Cruise; SFA investigating

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No one on the Disney Adventure Cruise was hospitalised for gastroenteritis symptoms and those affected have since recovered, said the Singapore Food Agency.

SINGAPORE – Nine people reported gastroenteritis symptoms after travelling on board the Disney Adventure cruise from March 16 to 19.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on March 28 that it is investigating the incident, which involved eight passengers and one staff member.

They developed gastroenteritis symptoms and received medical attention between March 19 and March 20, said SFA. None was hospitalised and those affected have since recovered.

The nine people are the only reported cases with symptoms as at March 27, the agency added.

Gastroenteritis is a condition where the stomach and intestines are inflamed. It can be caused by bacteria such as salmonella, or viruses such as norovirus.

Both bacteria and viruses can be transmitted in similar ways, including poor food handling and preparation practices, ingestion of contaminated food or water, poor environmental and personal hygiene, close contact with infected people or contact with contaminated objects.

Disney Cruise set off on its first maiden voyage on March 10.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s eighth and largest ship. It can take up to 6,700 passengers, and has 20 decks with seven themed areas.

It is a cruise to nowhere, which means it has no scheduled port stops.

The Straits Times has contacted Disney Cruise for more information.