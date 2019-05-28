9 new historical gardens at Fort Canning Park

This green space at the foot of Fort Canning Hill has been restored as a family-friendly spot where children can play on swings, see-saws, logs and slides hugging the hill slope. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
This green space at the foot of Fort Canning Hill has been restored as a family-friendly spot where children can play on swings, see-saws, logs and slides hugging the hill slope. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
1 hour ago

Visitors to the new Jubilee Park in Fort Canning Park can relive a time when the place was a popular recreational site.

Sitting on the western slope of the park, Jubilee was home to such 20th century landmarks as Van Kleef Aquarium, which was Singapore's first public aquarium, the River Valley Swimming Pool and the National Theatre. Now, it is a family-friendly space that includes swings, see-saws, logs and slides.

Its restoration was unveiled yesterday, together with eight other new historical gardens at the park.

The nine gardens span 8ha of the 18ha park, which is being spruced up to highlight its history.

Another child-friendly garden is Artisan's Garden. It hosts the exhibition site of an archaeological dig at Fort Canning Park and includes a sand pit for children to frolic in and find "treasures".

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 28, 2019, with the headline '9 new historical gardens at Fort Canning Park'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content