9 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 in community

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (June 8), including three in the community, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is the lowest daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore since March 17, when there were also nine cases.

Of the community cases, two are currently unlinked, while one is linked to previous cases and had already been placed under quarantine.

There was one unlinked case from a migrant workers' dormitory, MOH added.

There were also five imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Two of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The new cases take Singapore's total tally to 62,219.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.