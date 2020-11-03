9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 7 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Nov 3), taking Singapore's total to 58,029.

They include two cases from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were no new community cases.

The remaining seven new patients were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night, said MOH.

On Monday, the daily Covid-19 figure fell to a low that was last seen on Feb 25, when there was only one patient, too.

The imported case was a 34-year-old work pass holder travelling from the Philippines, said MOH on Monday. She was asymptomatic when she tested positive while serving a stay-home notice.

There were no locally transmitted cases.

Heavenly Wang at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious, MOH said.

MOH also announced that the cluster in Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 has been closed as it has not had new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two unlinked cases in the past week.

No new cases were discharged on Monday. A total of 57,909 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 46 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 22 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 46.5 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.