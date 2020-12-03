9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in a dormitory

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Dec 3), taking Singapore's total to 58,239.

Eight were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, and one case from within a worker's dormitory, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

No cases from the community were announced.

More details will be provided on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, there were two imported cases and none in the community and foreign worker's dormitories.

The first case on Wednesday is a 52-year-old permanent resident who returned from India.

The other is a 32-year-old work permit holder who arrived from Indonesia.

Both were placed on stay-home notices at dedicated facilities on arrival in Singapore. They were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their notices.

Meanwhile, two mosques have been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The visits occurred at Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim in Telok Blangah Road on Nov 19, and at Masjid Ahmad in the West Coast area on Nov 20, said MOH.

The ministry provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, and the times they were there to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

MOH has said that close contacts of the patients would already have been notified, and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of five unlinked cases in the past week, said MOH.

With five cases discharged on Wednesday, 58,129 patients have recovered from Covid-19 here.

There were 28 patients still in hospital on Wednesday, with none in intensive care, while 29 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.