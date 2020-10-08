9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were nine new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday (Oct 8), taking Singapore's total to 57,849.

They included four infections from worker dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community for a second day.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices when they arrived in Singapore.

More details will be released on Thursday night.

On Wednesday night, MOH said that a total of 39 patients remained in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 150 were recuperating in community facilities.

Three of the six imported patients reported on Wednesday had arrived in Singapore from Myanmar.

They included a 37-year-old man, who is a work pass holder, and two work permit holders - a 26-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Another imported case, a 23-year-old man who is a Chinese work permit holder, arrived in Singapore from France, while a 27-year-old woman, also a work permit holder, had travelled from the Philippines.

The sixth imported case is a 35-year-old Indian national, a short-term visit pass holder who had arrived from the United Kingdom. MOH said the man's spouse is Singaporean.

All six imported patients tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

They had all been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Of the four patients reported from the dormitories, one had been identified earlier as a contact of previous cases and had already been quarantined. He was tested during quarantine.

The remaining three dormitory cases were detected through surveillance testing such as bi-weekly routine testing.

MOH added that two clusters have been closed, as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, which is two viral incubation periods.

The first, the S11 Dormitory in Punggol, was located at 2 Seletar North Link, while the other cluster was linked to construction sites at 9 Penang Road and 8 Loyang Crescent.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 12 cases discharged on Wednesday, 57,609 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected about 35.8 million people. More than 1 million people have died.