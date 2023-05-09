9 in 10 older motorcycles already under NEA scheme to cut down vehicle emissions

SINGAPORE – The owners of about 90 per cent of older motorcycles registered before July 1, 2003, have joined an initiative that aims to cut vehicle exhaust emissions.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Tuesday that 24,500 out of 27,000 eligible older motorcycles have been signed up for the initiative that was announced in 2018.

Under it, the owners of these motorbikes receive $3,500 in a lump sum payment in exchange for deregistering their vehicles or converting them to the classic vehicle scheme or revised vintage vehicle scheme.

Motorbikes under either of the two schemes can be used for only 45 days a year.

Of the 24,500 motorcycles, 23,500 were deregistered, while about 1,000 are subject to the 45-day restriction.

The remaining 2,500 older motorcycles that are not part of the initiative can be used until June 30, 2028, as long as they meet tightened emission standards that kicked in on April 6.

Under the new standards, local motorbikes registered before July 1, 2003, and all foreign-registered motorcycles are required to meet the limits of 4.5 per cent carbon monoxide emissions by volume and 7,800 parts per million (ppm) of hydrocarbons (for two-stroke engines) or 2,000ppm of hydrocarbons (for four-stroke engines).

NEA said that since the new emission standards came into force, 60 motorcycle owners have been given a composition fine for not meeting the criteria. NEA has tested about 300 motorcycles in total since April 6.

“Reducing vehicle exhaust emissions is part of a set of initiatives aimed at improving air quality and safeguarding public health. NEA would like to remind motorcycle owners to have their vehicles serviced to meet the tightened emission standards,” it said.