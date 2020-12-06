9 easy ways to reduce food waste when dining out

• Order only what you can eat. Start with less food on the table and order more later, if you need to.

• Come back another day to try other dishes instead of trying everything on your first visit.

• Ask for advice. Consult the server on portion sizes to determine how much to order.

• Downsize your order. If you intend to eat less, ask for a smaller portion.

• Swap sides. If a dish contains something you don't eat, request for a replacement when ordering.

• Share dishes. Offer a portion to your dining partners before you start eating.

• Don't rush to order more. It takes 15-20 minutes after eating to start feeling full.

• Appreciate the effort that goes into producing your food by finishing everything on your plate.

• Give your feedback to the restaurant so that they can improve the dish and avoid future wastage.

SOURCE: NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY