9 arrested for alleged drug and gambling offences

SINGAPORE - Nine people were arrested for alleged drug-related and gambling offences following a five-day enforcement operation from March 13 to 17, the police said on Thursday.

Seven men, aged between 24 and 66, and a 60-year-old woman were arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Four ziplock packets containing about 28.6g of brown granular substances believed to be controlled drugs, some drug paraphernalia and a mobile phone were seized.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly gambling with an unlicensed gambling service provider.

The operation was aimed at clamping down on illegal activities in Yishun, Sembawang, Woodlands and Marsiling, and was led by officers from Woodlands Police Division and the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy towards controlled drugs, said the police.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to import, export, possess, sell and consume controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs.

Under the Gambling Control Act, anyone found to be involved in unlawful betting operations can be jailed for up to five years and fined more than $200,000.

Those found to have placed bets with an unlicensed service provider can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.