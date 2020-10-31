89,000 receive Covid-19 grant; 10,000 successfully apply for second round

About 89,000 people have received the Covid-19 Support Grant, which provides up to $800 a month for three months to Singaporean and permanent resident workers who have lost their jobs, been placed on involuntary no-pay leave or have sustained significant salary loss because of the pandemic.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said that among the group, 10,000 received the first tranche and have successfully applied for a second round of the grant, which will also last three months.

"Some of us are still feeling the effects Covid-19 has brought to our economy, and need a leg-up to provide for yourself and your family.

"The Government is committed to helping Singaporeans through this pandemic, with the Covid-19 Support Grant among several government assistance schemes," said Mr Masagos.

As at Sept 27, about $148 million had been disbursed through the grant. The application deadline for the grant, which covers both full-and part-time employees, is Dec 31 and applications can be made online on the SingPass platform.

Mr Masagos said those who received the grant and need more aid can apply again if they meet the revised eligibility criteria.

The criteria were refined to better direct support to those with less means, and the changes took effect on Oct 1. Applicants should not own more than one property and unemployed applicants must also provide supporting documents of job search or training efforts.