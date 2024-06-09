89-year-old driver assisting with investigations after 4-car accident at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park

An 89-year-old driver and his 90-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital after the accident on June 8. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SAMPATHUNIVERSAL/TIKTOK
Ian Cheng
Correspondent
Updated
Jun 09, 2024, 04:28 PM
Published
Jun 09, 2024, 04:22 PM

SINGAPORE - A 89-year-old driver is assisting with investigations after an accident involving four cars at a carpark at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police were alerted to the accident at 7.45am on June 8.

The driver and his 90-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital by the SCDF.

In a video of the scene posted on social media platform TikTok, two cars can be seen on a grassy slope next to the road, with another two in front of them.

Police investigations are ongoing.

