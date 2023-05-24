89 suspects hauled up for illegal gambling activities during 10-day raids by police

SINGAPORE - A total of 89 people, including four women, suspected of being involved in illegal horse betting activities are under investigation.

They were hauled up during islandwide raids carried out over 10 days from May 10 in areas like Bukit Batok, Beo Crescent, Bukit Merah View and Chinatown, the police said on Wednesday.

Early investigations found that the suspects, aged between 38 and 84, are believed to be illegal bookmakers, runners as well as punters.

The police also seized more than $64,000, an array of mobile phones and horse betting paraphernalia.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of betting with an unlawful gambling service provider can be fined up to $10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those who run unlawful gambling operations can be fined up to $500,000 and jailed up to seven years, while agents of such operations can be fined up to $200,000 and be jailed up to five years.