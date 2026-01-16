88 arrested in islandwide CNB raid; drugs found in children’s bedroom

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the children’s bedroom of a residential unit in Edgedale Plains on Jan 12.

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old woman who had drugs hidden in her children’s bedroom was among 88 people arrested in a six-day islandwide operation in January.

In a statement on Jan 16, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said it had seized drugs estimated to be worth more than $23,000 from Jan 11 to 16.

Some of the areas covered during the operation included Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.

CNB officers had arrested the 34-year-old woman on the afternoon of Jan 12 while conducting an operation at a residence in Edgedale Plains.

When searching the unit, officers found about 160g of cannabis and 59g of Ice in a plastic box hidden behind the bedroom door of the woman’s children.

The woman, a Singaporean, was arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

On Jan 13, CNB officers also arrested a 39-year-old Singaporean man in his home at Hougang Avenue 5 for suspected drug offences.

A search of the unit uncovered a small amount of Ice, five Ecstasy tablets, 2 Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Another occupant of the unit, a 55-year-old Singaporean man, was later arrested after he was spotted by CNB officers disposing of a box in a dustbin at the void deck. The officers retrieved the box and found 19 Erimin-5 tablets in it.

Later that same afternoon, CNB officers acting on a tip-off arrested a 50-year-old foreign national in a residential unit in Punggol Way.

Officers found 7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia during a search of the unit. The man was arrested for drug trafficking offences.

In total, CNB seized about 213g of cannabis, 170g of Ice, 1g of heroin, five Ecstasy tablets, 23 Erimin-5 tablets and vape-related products including 37 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate during the operation. It also seized cash amounting to $1,122.05.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.