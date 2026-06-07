87-year-old driver among 3 taken to hospital after accident in Queenstown carpark

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The accident occured in the carpark in front of Block 19 Ghim Moh Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken to hospital after an accident involving three cars and a pedestrian in Ghim Moh Road in Queenstown .

A male driver, 87, his female passenger, 85, and a female pedestrian, 69 , were taken conscious to hospital, said the police, who were alerted to the accident at 5.20pm on June 6 .

The accident occurred in the carpark in front of Block 19 Ghim Moh Road, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The driver of a white car was entering the carpark when it allegedly swerved in an unsuccessful bid to avoid hitting a pedestrian, and damaged two other cars, the Chinese-language daily reported, citing the owner of one of the two vehicles.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident shows two people attending to a person in a blue shirt lying near three cars, including a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle. One of the cars, a black Toyota, sports a damaged front bumper.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Singapore roads are at their most dangerous in years, with accidents involving the elderly a significant concern.

The number of traffic accidents involving these pedestrians increased from 203 cases in 2024 to 247 cases in 2025.

The traffic police said more than half of the accidents in 2025 were caused by failure to keep a proper lookout.

Some examples cited were a car driver turning into a road and not noticing a pedestrian, inadequate control of the vehicle and a cyclist crossing the road without looking out for traffic.

Overall, the number of traffic accidents in Singapore resulting in injuries has also risen from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.