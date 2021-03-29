87 households in Toa Payoh hit by nearly 2-hour power outage

SINGAPORE - Amid heavy rain on Monday (March 29), 87 households in Toa Payoh were hit by a nearly two-hour power outage.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council said it was first alerted to the outage at 2.28pm.

All units at Block 48 Toa Payoh Lorong 5 were affected.

The fault was fixed at around 4.15pm and the town council is investigating the cause of the power failure, the spokesman said.

One of the affected residents, who wanted to be known only as Mrs Lim, was working from home when her Wi-Fi connection was cut off. Outside, the lifts stopped moving.

"The power outage was very disruptive, especially since I urgently needed to complete my work before 6pm so I could pick up my children," said the human resources manager, who is in her 30s.

She said that while the lifts started working again after about half an hour after the outage began, the electricity for the households remained cut off.

"This has likely affected the ice-cream and breast milk that I have stored in the fridge," said Mrs Lim.

Despite calling six times, she was unable to reach the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council.

"We are unsure why the resident could not reach us at our hotline," said the spokesman.

She added that in cases when the lines are engaged, residents can still report any fault through the 24-hour Essential Maintenance Service Unit on 1800-2417711.