86,000 car travellers used new QR code system over 2 days at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints: ICA

SINGAPORE – About 86,000 travellers in cars passing through Singapore’s Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints have cleared immigration using the new QR code system as at March 20.

The initiative, which started on March 19, allows those travelling by car to clear immigration at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints more quickly without having to present their passports.

The 86,000 users represent about 46 per cent of the total number of car travellers who crossed the two checkpoints during those two days, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on March 21.

It said most car travellers in groups had found the process to clear immigration to be more convenient, faster and fuss-free.

ICA encouraged car travellers to use the QR codes for swift clearance, as heavy traffic at both checkpoints is expected at the Good Friday long weekend from March 29, and the Qing Ming festival on April 4.

ICA had previously said that Singapore’s land checkpoints are among the busiest land crossings in the world, with about 400,000 travellers using both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints daily. This figure goes up to 440,000 during school and public holidays.

Said Deputy Superintendent Seah Jing Ying from ICA’s operations division: “The overall waiting time can be reduced by more than 30 per cent if most car travellers use QR codes for immigration clearance.”

ICA estimates time savings of around 20 seconds for cars with four travellers and about one minute for cars with 10 travellers.

It said travellers should still bring their passports, as ICA may check them in some cases. And they need to present their passports at Malaysia’s Customs before entering and leaving Johor Bahru.

ICA said the same group QR code can be used for multiple trips if the same number of travellers with the same passport details are travelling together.

The QR codes can be used to clear individual travellers or groups of up to 10 people in the same vehicle.