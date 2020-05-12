85-year-old among 19 men nabbed in vice raids

An 85-year-old man was fined after being caught in a series of police raids that led to the arrest of 30 women for vice-related activity.

The senior was among 19 men found during swoops on various places, including Housing Board premises, massage shops, several condominiums and a hotel.

They were each fined $300 as they had left their residences for a "non-essential activity", the police said on Sunday.

The 30 women detained are aged between 19 and 48. The raids were conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Central, Tanglin, Ang Mo Kio and Bedok divisions.

"Vice activities are increasingly being conducted in residential estates, facilitated by the use of online platforms to advertise vice-related services and solicit for clients," the police said, adding that this has affected the sense of security among residents. They added that HDB flat owners should conduct regular checks to ensure tenants do not contravene regulations.

Owners and tenants who knowingly allow their flats to be used for vice-related activities will be prosecuted under the Women's Charter and could be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $3,000, or both. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $10,000, or both. People operating as pimps or agents for vice activities could face jail terms of five years and fines of up to $10,000, or both.

Licensees of errant massage parlours can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.