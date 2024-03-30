85% of people living with HIV know their status, aim is to reach 95% by 2025: MOH

SINGAPORE - A recent law change that removes the requirement for some people living with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to disclose their condition to their sexual partners, provided they maintain an undetectable viral load, will help Singapore meet global targets to end HIV as a public health threat, said health experts.

This is because the amendment to the Infectious Diseases Act that passed in Parliament on March 7 is likely to encourage more individuals living with HIV to get tested and start treatment, said Assistant Professor Dariusz Piotr Olszyna, director of the HIV Programme at the National University Hospital.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids’ (UNAids) 95-95-95 targets for 2025 emphasise viral suppression among HIV patients, with 95 per cent of people living with HIV/Aids knowing their status, and 95 per cent of this group undergoing treatment. The third goal is for 95 per cent of people undergoing treatment to be virally suppressed.

Currently, 85 per cent of those living with HIV here know they have the virus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). Of these, 94 per cent are on HIV treatment and, among those on treatment, 94 per cent have achieved viral suppression, the ministry said in response to queries.

Essentially, Singapore’s main challenge in meeting UNAids’ 2025 targets is to get more people who may be living with HIV to come forward to be tested, which the legal amendment incentivises, said Assistant Professor Rayner Tan at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

“The fact is that the first 95 (per cent) is the most important, and stigma has been a key challenge to getting people tested,” he said.

This is a point recognised by the authorities: The 2023 National HIV Testing Recommendations state that the Republic needs to, in particular, improve efforts to meet the first UNAids target, and that more needs to be done to increase the uptake of HIV testing.

Prof Tan noted his research found that key populations vulnerable to HIV have been fearful of testing because of the current laws.

“With the updated exemption, it incentivises people living with HIV to stay on treatment and monitor their viral load regularly,” he said.

“If everyone did this, we can expect zero HIV transmission and zero new cases of HIV arising from local transmission thereafter.”

MOH told The Straits Times that it aims to achieve the 95-95-95 targets, and is working with partners such as the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and non-governmental organisation Action for Aids (AfA) to implement initiatives that increase access to testing and care for people who test positive for HIV, and to make antiretroviral treatment more affordable.

HIV drugs were included in the Standard Drug List and Medication Assistance Fund scheme in September 2020 to lower the cost of antiretroviral treatment, it noted.

“We are lowering barriers to testing through anonymous HIV test sites, making HIV self-testing kits available at pilot sites, and rapid HIV testing at GP (general practitioner) clinics,” added MOH.

On what else needs to be done to tackle HIV transmission in Singapore, experts said overcoming public stigma of HIV is key.