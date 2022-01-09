845 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; weekly infection growth rate rises to 1.8

SINGAPORE - The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate here increased for the 16th consecutive day on Sunday (Jan 9), edging up to 1.8 from 1.73 the day before.

The infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still going up.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 845 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, up from 811 the day before.