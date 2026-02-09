84-year-old pedestrian dies after accident involving power-assisted bicycle in Bedok South

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 84-year-old pedestrian was taken unconscious to hospital, where she subsequently died, the police said.

SINGAPORE – An 84-year-old woman died after an accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Bedok on Jan 30.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Bedok South Avenue 3 towards Tanah Merah Kechil Road at 3.20pm .

The woman, a pedestrian, was taken unconscious to hospital where she died, the police said.

The police also added that a 43-year-old PAB rider is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

PABs are considered a type of active mobility device, which also includes personal mobility devices (PMDs) and personal mobility aids (PMAs).

From June 1 , mobility scooter users will be required to hold a Certificate of Medical Need , a move that Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said is aimed at curbing the misuse of such devices by those without genuine mobility issues.

The speed limit of PMAs, which include mobility scooters, will be reduced from 10kmh to 6kmh from June 1, and new mobility scooters sold from that date will need to be registered.