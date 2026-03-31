8,300 visitors and counting before Lazarus Island cottages close after ecotourism trial project

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Staycation cottages provider Tiny Away Escape @ Lazarus Island will be winding down operations in February 2027.

SINGAPORE – About 8,300 sunseekers stayed in the Lazarus Island cottages in the three years since the tiny houses opened as part of efforts to test the potential for ecotourism in the southern islands.

Home-grown start-up Big Tiny – which set up the Tiny Away Escape cottages and has operated them since May 2023 – said occupancy numbers and guest satisfaction were strong throughout the three years.

In response to queries, Big Tiny, which has tiny houses in more than 20 destinations, said: “Lazarus has been one of our most loved properties across the entire Big Tiny portfolio... And we are keen to bring a similar experience back when the right opportunity presents itself.”

The start-up said on March 27 on its social media platforms that it will be winding down operations in Lazarus Island, although bookings will stay open until Jan 31, 2027.

The cottages were set up as part of a three-year Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) trial to assess the southern island’s ecotourism potential.

The trial, which will end on March 30, 2027, also tests the “viability of such light-touch business offerings in a rustic setting”, a SDC spokesperson said on March 31 in response to queries.

The cottages took steps to reduce their carbon footprint by, for instance, using mainly solar energy and sustainable building materials such as recycled plastic and wood fibre. Guests were also given biodegradable shampoo and body products.

Big Tiny on March 27 said on its social media platforms that it will be winding down operations in Lazarus Island, although bookings will stay open until Jan 31, 2027.

Big Tiny’s brand of tiny houses can also be found in Australia and New Zealand, among others.

On Lazarus Island, it offers five cottages – ranging from 139 sq ft to 167 sq ft in size – with prices starting from $284 a night, according to its website. Four of the units are pet-friendly.

With the trial period coming to an end, Big Tiny said it made a “practical decision” to close on Jan 31, 2027 .

“With the concession agreement concluding on March 30, 2027 , we needed sufficient time after the last guest checkout to carry out the necessary reinstatement of the site,” it added.

The SDC spokesperson said operators were given early notice to allow them sufficient time to plan their next steps.

He said: “During this period, SDC will continue to work closely with operators to support a smooth reinstatement and transition.

“We are encouraged by the public’s interest and demand of the offerings, which provided valuable insights as part of our considerations for future activations.”